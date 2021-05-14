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“JOY” of being a Godless trans-human cyborg promoted by BBC
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368 views • May 14, 2021
The BBC were asked by Dr Evil (Klaus Schwab) to promote the “JOY” of being a Godless trans-human robot, and THIS is what they came up with.
This isn‘t a joke folks....it’s the future they want for all of us!
This isn‘t a joke folks....it’s the future they want for all of us!
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