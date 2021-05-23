© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
State Forty Eight Desert Vibes Mexican Lager 4.25/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 23, 2021
State 48 refers to Arizona being the 48th state to enter the Union. February 14 (1912) is the states official birthday. This Mexican lager offering from them is just another of the many brews they offer and their tap houses are pack with excellent choices. I need to get down there again and grab some growlers.
The nose of this brew is rich and sweet, the initial hit is thin like most new world lagers tend to be. She's sweet with a medium middle. Coats the palate nicely before finishing up dirty and dry. Slightly richer in the Sempli Monti traditional glass than the Luigi Bormioli taster.
All around a good solid offering, I could knock these back all afternoon on a hot Az summer day.
5.0 ABV sub 20 IBUs SRM is best guess a 10.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
Be the Big 3 my friends, thanks for watching ,liking and sharing.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
The nose of this brew is rich and sweet, the initial hit is thin like most new world lagers tend to be. She's sweet with a medium middle. Coats the palate nicely before finishing up dirty and dry. Slightly richer in the Sempli Monti traditional glass than the Luigi Bormioli taster.
All around a good solid offering, I could knock these back all afternoon on a hot Az summer day.
5.0 ABV sub 20 IBUs SRM is best guess a 10.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
Be the Big 3 my friends, thanks for watching ,liking and sharing.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.