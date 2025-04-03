© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 40 Days, Babylon (AKA America or the United States) Will Be Destroyed If Its People Does Not Repent
The start of this countdown is today: April 2nd, 2025
From the actual & real Biblical prophet
http://www.revelationunsealed.com/Nov_30_2024_Presentation.pdf
https://revelationunsealed.com/
https://revelationunsealed.com/