Lyudmila Bentley - APPEAL to President Vladimir Vladimirovich PUTIN - of the victim in the case of the Disappearance of her husband 'Russell Bonner Bentley', call sign "TEXAS" ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Appeal of the victim Lyudmila Bentley in the case of disappearance of her lawful husband Russell Bonner Bentley, call sign "Texas", to the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Cynthia... I noticed a comment on this video at Russell's channel... said the following.

Russell was brutally detained by the commander of the 5th Zakharchenko Tank Brigade named Vitaliy together with several intelligence representatives of the Zakharchenko Tank Brigade. Everybody knows that. Authorities are covering for the killers.


