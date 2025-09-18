Nestled on the banks of the South Licking River, just 28 miles north of Lexington, Cynthiana stands as a timeless testament to resilience and heritage. Founded in 1793 on the lands of Robert Harrison, the city was lovingly named after his daughters, Cynthia and Anna, becoming the proud seat of Harrison County. From its humble beginnings with a simple board of trustees governing its early growth, Cynthiana evolved into a vibrant community governed by a council and mayor—a structure that has endured for generations. This rich foundation reflects the historical values of perseverance and family, where citizens like the Harrisons laid the groundwork for a place that honors its past while embracing the future. As a tribute to these roots, "My Cynthiana" celebrates the city's enduring spirit through the uplifting melodies of ISNEX, inviting all to connect with this legacy.

Through trials and triumphs, Cynthiana's history weaves a tapestry of courage and innovation. The Civil War brought fierce battles in 1862 and 1864, led by General John Hunt Morgan, which scorched much of the downtown but could not dim the town's unyielding resolve. Post-war, the arrival of the Covington and Lexington Railroad in 1854 opened doors to the world, fostering an era of prosperity driven by bourbon whiskey and burley tobacco—exports from over 30 distilleries that bore legendary names like Old VanHook. These key factors shaped a community of hardworking citizens, from distillers to farmers, whose determination rebuilt and sustained the city. In "My Cynthiana," ISNEX channels this historical depth into music that resonates with the rhythm of revival, a movement to inspire those who share in this storied past.

The heart of Cynthiana beats in its landmarks and the lives of its people, guardians of a legacy filled with notable figures and sacred sites. Battle Grove Cemetery commemorates the 1864 clash, while the Church of the Advent, built in 1855 and once a hospital, stands as a beacon of healing and faith. From the old log cabin behind the courthouse to the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum brimming with artifacts, these treasures highlight the ingenuity of citizens like Death Valley Scotty, Henry Clay, and Dr. George H.C. Todd, brother to Mary Todd Lincoln. Black citizens established Cherry Grove Cemetery in 1869, underscoring a community united in diversity and strength. "My Cynthiana" pays homage to these elements, blending ISNEX's passionate visuals and songs to uplift the voices of Cynthiana's enduring citizens.

Today, Cynthiana thrives with a robust educational system—including schools, a vocational center, and a community college branch—alongside the modern Harrison Memorial Hospital and a library rich in local lore. This blend of history and progress fuels a welcoming community where creativity flourishes. As a heartfelt tribute to Cynthiana's historical values, factors, and citizens, "My Cynthiana" by ISNEX is more than music; it's a movement to inspire and connect.