We may need to hunker down for a long, long winter...

Recorded in Nottingham.

18-20 Villa St, Beeston, Nottingham NG9 2NY, United Kingdom

You know this isn't from 2021 because they're not wearing masks, which shocks me even knowing this was yesterday!

And these same idiots don't notice anything about the insane cancer numbers skyrocketing 50%! Or any of the other carnage.

Source

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1977154999298965629

Music: Marilyn Manson - The Dope Show

Movies: Them, The Mummy, Stranger Things (Netfux)

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report