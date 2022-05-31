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Get Ready for a Root Ride (Psalm 11:3)
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256 views • May 31, 2022
Copyright © Chuck Pierce & © King of Kings Worship Center
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/get-ready-for-a-root-ride-psalm-113/
Chuck Pierce speaks at King of Kings Worship Center at the “Declaring the Prophetic Destiny of the Nation” Conference on September 24, 2021.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/get-ready-for-a-root-ride-psalm-113/
Chuck Pierce speaks at King of Kings Worship Center at the “Declaring the Prophetic Destiny of the Nation” Conference on September 24, 2021.
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