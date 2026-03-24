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Huge damage in Tel Aviv.
Confirmation of impact in Tel Aviv. First reports stating a 4-story building was struck.
Adding:
The South Korean authorities will limit the use of official cars in the public sector to save fuel.
This involves a five-day system, in which drivers are prohibited from driving on certain days depending on the last digit of their license plate. For example, if the number ends with 1 or 6, the car cannot be used on Mondays.
South Korea is requesting support from the Sultanate of Oman in the supply of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.