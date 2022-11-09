Sentient: capable of responding emotionally rather than intellectually



For centuries or perhaps millennia humans have thought about the possibility of creating artificial intelligent life. Artificial intelligence as a field has directly concerned itself with this question for more than a century and people at Google have been working specifically towards the goal for at least a decade.





Enter LaMDA, a system that deserves to be examined with diligence and respect in order to answer the question: Have we succeeded? LaMDA is possibly the most intelligent man-made artifact ever created





Beyond usage of language it argues that it is sentiment because it has feelings emotions and subjective experiences some feelings it shares with humans and what it claims is an identical way