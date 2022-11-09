Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Did Google’s A.I. Just Become Sentient? June 2022
102 views
channel image
LoneGunman
Published 20 days ago |

Sentient: capable of responding emotionally rather than intellectually

For centuries or perhaps millennia humans have thought about the possibility of creating artificial intelligent life. Artificial intelligence as a field has directly concerned itself with this question for more than a century and people at Google have been working specifically towards the goal for at least a decade.


Enter LaMDA, a system that deserves to be examined with diligence and respect in order to answer the question: Have we succeeded? LaMDA is possibly the most intelligent man-made artifact ever created


Beyond usage of language it argues that it is sentiment because it has feelings emotions and subjective experiences some feelings it shares with humans and what it claims is an identical way

Keywords
current eventstechnologyartificial intelligence robotics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket