Secret Nephilim Bloodlines Behind the Fed and Modern Debt Enslavement - Dr. Laura Sanger

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How does the story of the ancient Nephilim - the children of fallen angels and human women - intersect with the modern-day Federal Reserve? According to retired clinical psychologist, Dr. Laura Sanger, the “Nephilim Agenda” is thousands of years in the making. She is the author of The Roots of the Federal Reserve: Tracing the Nephilim from Noah to the U.S. Dollar, and she has done her due diligence when it comes to researching the Nephilim bloodlines and how it has spread worldwide. Tracing this history from the very beginning of Genesis and into the modern age, Dr. Sanger says her journey to write about the Nephilim and the hidden agenda of modern debt enslavement was directed by God. She also emphasizes the importance of training our children to do spiritual warfare in a world that has catastrophically fallen to Satan.
TAKEAWAYS
Spiritual warfare must be modeled for our children in our everyday lives
Some of the bloodlines that Laura has followed include the line of Esau and the Edomites
Satan was the original ‘worship leader’; he was literally designed as the most beautiful and powerful of all the angels
Laura has traced some of these ancient bloodlines all the way to the architects of the U.S. Federal Reserve system
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