Catherine Austin Fitts and Rocco Break Down Some Concerning Global Economic Matters

WholeHearted Media



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Catherine Austin Fitts

Catherine is the president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report, and managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Catherine served as managing director and member of the board of directors of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co. Inc., as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration, and was the president of Hamilton Securities Group, Inc. Catherine has designed and closed over $25 billion of transactions and investments to-date and has led portfolio and investment strategy for $300 billion of financial assets and liabilities.



Catherine graduated from the University of Pennsylvania (BA), the Wharton School (MBA) and studied Mandarin Chinese at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She blogs for the Solari Report at solari.com.



Rocco Galati

Rocco may be Canada’s top Constitutional Lawyer but he is garnering global attention for his STATEMENT OF CLAIM that addresses the extreme overreaches of governmental and media power under the Covid 19 declarations of Emergency.



Rocco’s 190 page statement of claim filed July 6th 2020 in the Superior Court of Ontario, Canada, constitutionally challenges the covid measures and the declared emergency and the seismic infliction of constitutional breeches and harm on the ground to individuals; the vulnerable, especially the poor, the neurologically disabled, particularly children with special needs, and the elderly.