“We incentivized murdering patients in hospitals”
• “If you go to the hospital and you get a positive COVID test, then the hospital gets more money.”
• “If you get put on remdesivir, the hospital gets more money.”
• “If you get put on a vent, the hospital gets more money.”
“Instead of saying, ‘You get more money when this patient’s healthy,’ we said, ‘You get more money when they die,’” testified attorney Tom Renz before the Ohio State Senate.
