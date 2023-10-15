Israeli False Flag Confirmed

Enough time has passed since the supposed Hamas "attack" (Oct. 7, 2023) that information from many Israeli and Palestinian sources has absolutely confirmed that the attack as Israeli government reports, would have been impossible. Many Israeli troops were already in position two hours ahead of time, four main gates to Gaza where deliberately left open, and many other unusual activities. This video with Max Igan covers it all.
