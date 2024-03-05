Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Galloway Speaks After Being Sworn In as Rochdale's MP
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1004 Subscribers
91 views
Published Yesterday

George Galloway speaks after being sworn in as Rochdale's MP.

Mar 4, 2024

“The next election will be about muslims and will be about the taking away of civil liberties in this country.” George Galloway accuses UK PM Rishi Sunak of using Muslims and Gaza as a 'wedge issue' ahead of elections in his speech in Westminster, after being sworn in as Rochdale's MP.

Shared from 'Middle East Eye'

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket