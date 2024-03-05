George Galloway speaks after being sworn in as Rochdale's MP.

Mar 4, 2024

“The next election will be about muslims and will be about the taking away of civil liberties in this country.” George Galloway accuses UK PM Rishi Sunak of using Muslims and Gaza as a 'wedge issue' ahead of elections in his speech in Westminster, after being sworn in as Rochdale's MP.

Shared from 'Middle East Eye'

