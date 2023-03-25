JAMES O'KEEFE | Citizen Journalism. It begins.

The first shipment of camera equipment has been sent to the OMG army of citizens journalists!
To subscribe, sponsor a camera or wear a camera…
Visit our website NOW - okeefemediagroup.com
okeefemediagroup.com
Source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1639270823784599558
James O’Keefe Suggests He Has Insiders on Trump Grand Juryhttps://resistthemainstream.com/james-okeefe-raises-eyebrows-with-statement-on-trump-grand-jury/?utm_source=truthsocial
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.