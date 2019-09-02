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You're Never Alone! (A Lennon Tribute!)
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39 views • September 02, 2019
My ode to the man, John Lennon! I did a small voice print analysis on John recently -and it really pleases me, that the '64 Lennon, was still the same one as in '75. For that and more genuine P.I.D news, join us on Tina Foster's Plastic Macca Facebook Group! https://www.facebook.com/groups/275267836487928/
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