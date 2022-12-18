French TV shows Zelensky, a drug addict and comedian president, saying he wants a one on one fight with President Putin, who is a martial arts expert. Talk is cheap.

⚡️SITREP

💥On Friday, 16 December, Ukraine's military command, defense and industrial complex systems and the energy facilities supporting them were hit with a massive strike by long-range, airborne and sea-based precision weapons. The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

◻️The strike prevented the transfer of foreign-made weapons and ammunition, blocked the movement of reserves to combat areas, and halted Ukraine's defense enterprises producing and repairing weapons, military equipment and ammunition. In the course of repelling the strike by Ukrainian and Western air defense systems, a significant resource was expended on deliberately launched decoys.

💥At the same time, four radar stations of Ukrainian S-300 air defense systems in the settlements of Andrusovka and Pridneprovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as Novotavricheskaya and Nikolay-Pole (Zaporozhye region), have been revealed and destroyed.

◻️As a result of the unprofessional actions of Ukrainian air defense units, civilian infrastructure on the ground has been damaged.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, fire was directed at Ukrainian military units in the settlements of Petropavlovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region). Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, seven armored fighting vehicles, and four cars were destroyed.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, the Russian troops carried out a preemptive attack on the enemy reserves near Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks were neutralized.

◻️In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops carried out an offensive which resulted in gaining favorable lines and new positions. AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack Russian units close to Bakhmutskoye and Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy was stopped and dispersed by artillery and assault groups. More than 30 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, as well as seven vehicles were annihilated.

◻️In South Donetsk direction, up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen and two armored personnel carriers were destroyed during the day by active actions of Russian troops and artillery fire. Moreover, two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups were discovered and destroyed near Novomayorskoye and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery hit a temporary deployment point of the 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Kupyansk (Kharkov region), as well as 53 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 89 areas.

💥A temporary location of foreign mercenaries was hit close to Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence forces near Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, three Uragan MLRS rockets were intercepted near Tokmak (Zaporozhye region) and four HIMARS MLRS shells near Rozovka and Baranikovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



