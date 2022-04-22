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Psaki on Teaching Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile 'Gender identity' to Children!
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81 views • April 22, 2022
[21.04.2022] Note: There are only TWO genders... Man and Woman... Everything else are Satanic..
Memology: 'Seriously, I'm at My Limit, Psaki, you need serious mental help.'
113,052 views Apr 21, 2022
Memology 102 - 227K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zkUwSxqYqCo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Memology: 'Seriously, I'm at My Limit, Psaki, you need serious mental help.'
113,052 views Apr 21, 2022
Memology 102 - 227K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zkUwSxqYqCo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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