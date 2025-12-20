BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Final Warning: The Deep State's Last Stand
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
105 followers
3
158 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers reveals the hidden war being waged behind the headlines. We are living through a decade-long global military ambush—a covert operation spanning finance, politics, bio-terrorism, shadow governments, and even extraterrestrial secrets. From the exposure of Russiagate treason and Obama-era bioweapons links to the public humiliation of Satanic cabals and the unmasking of NATO warmongers, the final battle for Earth’s future is now.


President Trump’s return to office was only the beginning—this is where the war gets thick, dangerous, and spiritually real.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

spiritual warfaretrump presidencyjohn michael chambersfinal battleglobal military ambushrussiagate treasonobama bioweaponssatanic cabal exposurenato warmongersextraterrestrial secretshidden war
Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Zoey Sky
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
