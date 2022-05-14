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Canadian 🇨🇦 immigration is Affecting America 🇺🇸
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782 views • May 14, 2022
True North Article Reads
Surge in illegal border crossings into US from Canada is 90% non-Canadians
By Cosmin Dzsurdzsa -May 10, 2022
Top read the Article in Full Please Visit True North
Border guards are seeing a 47% spike in people crossing into the US from Canada illegally, and only one in ten of those migrants is a Canadian citizen.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics show that the first six months of the fiscal year to date saw a 47% increase in illegal border crossings in comparison to the year before.
Between Oct. 2021 and Mar. 2022, CBP officers encountered 625 people attempting to leave Canada illegally. Only 63 of those people held Canadian citizenships.
Meanwhile over the same period the previous year, 426 people illegally crossed the border and were met by border guards. Of those, 84 were Canadian citizens.
In March, a group of six Indian nationals were rescued after attempting to cross the St. Regis River from Canada into New York state.
US citizen Brian Lazore was arrested in what officials are calling a human smuggling operation.
Surge in illegal border crossings into US from Canada is 90% non-Canadians
By Cosmin Dzsurdzsa -May 10, 2022
Top read the Article in Full Please Visit True North
Border guards are seeing a 47% spike in people crossing into the US from Canada illegally, and only one in ten of those migrants is a Canadian citizen.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics show that the first six months of the fiscal year to date saw a 47% increase in illegal border crossings in comparison to the year before.
Between Oct. 2021 and Mar. 2022, CBP officers encountered 625 people attempting to leave Canada illegally. Only 63 of those people held Canadian citizenships.
Meanwhile over the same period the previous year, 426 people illegally crossed the border and were met by border guards. Of those, 84 were Canadian citizens.
In March, a group of six Indian nationals were rescued after attempting to cross the St. Regis River from Canada into New York state.
US citizen Brian Lazore was arrested in what officials are calling a human smuggling operation.
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