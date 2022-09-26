6 ways growing your own food can improve your health
Growing your own food does more than just ensure you have fresh produce available at your disposal. It brings along many health benefits that you might be enjoying without even realizing it. Here’s how:
Increases your fruit and vegetable intake
Eliminates the use of pesticides
Better tasting food
Reduces your environmental impact
Lowers your food bills
Getting to stay active
Head on over to our blog to read the full article: https://foodforestabundance.com/how-growing-your-own-food-improves-health/
