Belarusian President 'Lukashenko' Beautifully Lashed Out at an Arrogant American Journalist over NATO's Successes - ENG Text

Lukashenko beautifully lashed out at an arrogant American journalist over NATO's successes

Journalist: The war has been going on for so long! And is the Russian army so weak? We thought it was the second army in the world, and now it will lose in Ukraine.

Lukashenko: "And now you should see that it is the first army in the world, which is fighting against you Americans and Europeans, against NATO, (which is fighting through the hands of Ukrainians, but with your weapons.") And Ukrainians are not stupid; they are more talented than your NATO soldiers. And Russia fights against all your weapons and is successful in doing so.