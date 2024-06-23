Osho's UNTOLD Political Wisdom - "I Am An Anarchist"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Osho was a famous philosopher who spoke of many teachings around the world, in wanting to help expand people's minds past their confines. What he has to say regarding politics and anarchism, can be quite revelatory.
"Dissolve All Nations" & Deeper Analysis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYzRu-UgsGk
Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book
Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show
The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#osho #oshoquotes #oshomeditation #wisdom #speech #speaking #speaker #philosophy #psychology #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change