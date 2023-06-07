Learning to fight this system our Government created

In this episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I share what I believe will be the down fall of this country if we the patriots don’t fight for our freedoms. I share how like Joseph of the Bible we to are being forced into slavery with this Government.
