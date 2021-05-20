The Quash, w/ Legalman Ep 1: The Truth About The Corona "Emergency"

[released 16-May-2020]In this episode I show people that the ENTIRE "lockdown" is absurd from a legal point of view. The govt has not produced enough evidence to get an order requiring even ONE single person to "stay at home" yet they have magically now "required" that everyone stay at home? how? By declaring an "emergency". But not one single person has ever explained what an "emergency" is under the law. How can the people know what is being relied upon to make this finding? Who can challenge it? Nobody is asking any questions. The people just accept it. Nobody in the media speaks up. And so the people are controlled.New episodes of The Quash come out on Thursdays. They're on Apple and Spotify and most others. Subscribe and listen to them all.Follow me on twitter Legalman@uslawreviewCheck out my website thetruthaboutthelaw.com