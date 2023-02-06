https://gettr.com/post/p27fr8kd991

01/31/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan were continuing to protest against Paul Hastings collusion with CCP and exposing CCP’s infiltration of Japan in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about Yasuo Fukuda, former Prime Minister of Japan. Both he and his son who is a member of National Diet of Japan, are very much pro-CCP. They always compliment how great the CCP is.

#paulhastings #collusionwithccp #YasuoFukuda

01/31/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友，继续在普衡东京六本木办公楼前抗议普衡与中共勾结，揭露中共对日本的渗透。战友黑猫谈到了日本前首相福田康夫和他的现任日本国会议员的儿子都是非常亲中共的。他们总是称赞中共有多么伟大。

#普衡 #勾结中共 #福田康夫



