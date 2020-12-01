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Who Won the Final Debate? Reaction + Key Points to Biden/ Trump Matchup Going Forward
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5 views • December 01, 2020
The final presidential debate was significantly less aggressive in nature than the first. The moderator did a better job staying neutral, but as to who won the debate, the main take away from me is the fact that Joe Biden is a decrepit old man, a lightbulb about to burn out, and cannot be given the presidency lest we have woke Kamala Harris take over in his wake.
Trump without the ability to interrupt actually looked much more presidential and reasonable than the first debate, he gave a superior vision for a corona world discussing the cost of lockdown, and Joe Biden made a sizable gap at the end of the bait calling for the end of the gas and oil industries.
#debate #bidengaffe #2nddebate
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Trump without the ability to interrupt actually looked much more presidential and reasonable than the first debate, he gave a superior vision for a corona world discussing the cost of lockdown, and Joe Biden made a sizable gap at the end of the bait calling for the end of the gas and oil industries.
#debate #bidengaffe #2nddebate
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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