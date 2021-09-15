Biden Administration Wants India To Remain Client State of China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/6/2021 Jay Kansara: Kashmir absolutely is the most dangerous place on earth, because Pakistan is the Wu Han lab of terrorism. America just left $83 billion worth of military equipment plus or minus, in the hands of Islamic radical terrorists. India now has to deal with not only fighting hard against Warlords of the Taliban, but also fighting American equipment in their hands. And unfortunately, I think Biden actually was intentional, that they intended to do this in order to keep India in check. Actually, they want India to remain a client state of China, because right now, this administration also seems to be a client state of China.