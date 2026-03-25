Hilarious Lies of Stalker, Lawyer Obliterated in Court: Susan Manning, Chris D. Greenwood Unmasked

False accuser, psychopath and stalker, Susan Manning sentenced to Jail for 30 Days for stalking Tim McGaffin and Cheri McGaffin. This is the court audio revealing some of the highlights of this hearing which Tim McGaffin and Cheri McGaffin represented themselves against their stalker, Susan Manning and her scum psychopath attorney Christopher D. Greenwood of Provo, Utah. Both of these psychopaths were exposed, unmasked, and destroyed because the word (TRUTH) destroys their craft.





We had everything thrown at us when the courts were weaponized against us and we, with the help of God, were able to represent ourselves and defeat the powers of darkness who are jealous of those who are true Champions.





This video of these court highlights really shows how evil the court system is and the lawyers and how easily a psychopath can weaponize the courts against anyone they want to hurt.





God invented Free Speech so we could find the truth and shine the light on the powers of darkness.

https://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com





Narcissist, Psychopath, Stalker and Kidnapper, Susan Manning EXPOSED: https://susanyvonnemanning.blogspot.com/





Christopher D. Greenwood should be in jail for perjury and conspiracy to kidnap.

Tip of the Chris Greenwood unethical / criminal iceberg: https://www.noethics.net/News/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=7210:-attorney-christopher-greenwood-of-provo-ethical-gremlin





#ChampionsNeverQuit

#Truth

#Liberty