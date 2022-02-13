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50 MILLION Doses Recalled After "False Positives" In HIV Tests
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297 views • February 13, 2022
Back in 2020 scientists warned that some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV. The magnitude of this is beyond wrong!
A group of scientists have been warning us since 2020, that certain COVID-19 vaccine candidates could increase susceptibility to HIV.
The same researchers in 2007 learned that an experimental HIV vaccine had raised in some people the risk for infection with the AIDS virus.
A group of scientists have been warning us since 2020, that certain COVID-19 vaccine candidates could increase susceptibility to HIV.
The same researchers in 2007 learned that an experimental HIV vaccine had raised in some people the risk for infection with the AIDS virus.
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