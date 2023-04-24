Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A.B.C. Ep 90: "Lucid Dreaming & Flow State"
4 views
channel image
BenjaminTheDreamWizard
Published a day ago |
Donate

“I sing the praise of dreams. Daily will I give thanks to the Highest for the freeing of the spirit of man from the labour and sorrows that are his by day. For dreams, the delight of the world, I will give praise.” ― Mary Arnold-Forster “When the zone calls, you must listen. You never know how long being in the zone lasts. It is a cardinal rule - you must take advantage of every second that you are in the zone.” ― John Passaro, ~ FULL VIDEO:    • Dreamscapes Episo...   Thanks for listening! ~ Benjamin * * * * * Podcast, Books, Encyclopedia and MORE * https://www.BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com

Keywords
dreamsdreamdream analysisdreamingdream interpretation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket