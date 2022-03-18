© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Avoid The Narcissist - Proverbs 18:1 (NIV)
1 An unfriendly person pursues selfish ends
and against all sound judgment starts quarrels.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The narcissist is both antagonistic and argumentative.
Befriend him at your own risk.
https://pc1.tiny.us/46expwf6
#unfriendly #person #pursues #selfish #against #sound #judgment #starts #quarrels