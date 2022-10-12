IS HISTORY REPEATING? DR FREDERICK GATES-SPANISH FLU-WW1 & BILL GATES -COVID/HEMORRHAGIC FEVER-WW3*

To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] or [email protected]
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Thank you so much for your support!
Deaths Up 40% Ages 18-64 ?*Jaw Dropping Sperm Count & Fertility Rate Decline*What's Really Going On?
https://www.brighteon.com/e5edb7da-652b-42d9-a442-f2cb005386e3
https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1580132343758540800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1580015054074019843
https://twitter.com/TheMilkBarTV/status/1579807052884770816
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34327865/
https://tass.com/politics/1489463
https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1580050339058761728
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-exec-admits-under-oath-we-never-tested-covid-vaccine-against-transmission
https://robscholtemuseum.nl/russ-winter-the-truth-revealed-about-the-deadly-1918-spanish-flu-it-was-actually-bacterial-pneumonia/
https://www.londontimes.live/health/the-truth-revealed-about-the-deadly-1918-spanish-flu-it-was-actually-bacterial-pneumonia/
https://silview.media/2021/10/15/how-reuters-faked-its-fact-check-on-the-1918-pandemic-and-military-vaccine-experiments/
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-spanishflu-vaccines-idUSL1N2M62BG
https://www.australiannationalreview.com/health/bill-gates-grandfather-dr-frederick-l-gates-was-involved-with-rockefeller-experiment-bacterial-meningitis-jab-that-killed-100-million-in-1918-1920/
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/kh0wa3/1933_dr_frederick_l_gates_died_due_to_a_fractured/
https://australianmorningherald.com/health/bill-gates-grandfather-dr-frederick-l-gates-was-involved-with-rockefeller-experiment-bacterial-meningitis-jab-that-killed-100-million-in-1918-1920/
https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/11/spanish-flu-of-1918-was-really-a-bioterror-attack-on-humanity/
https://www.riksavisen.no/wp-content/uploads/fredrick-gates-768x396.jpg
https://i1.wp.com/www.thelancet.com/cms/attachment/2020304421/2040118176/gr1_lrg.jpg?resize=250%2C366
http://www.librarising.com/conspiracy/images/vaccineline.jpg
https://i0.wp.com/robscholtemuseum.nl/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Masks-shows-Individuality-of-Wearer-foto-Telegram.jpg?resize=650%2C867&ssl=1
https://i1.wp.com/robscholtemuseum.nl/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Spanish-Flu-Pandemic-1918-1920-foto-Telegram.jpg?resize=650%2C744&ssl=1
https://www.comicsanscancer.com/is-bill-gates-related-to-fred-gates/
https://www.answers.com/Q/Is_Frederick_T_Gates_related_to_Bill_Gates
https://www.nndb.com/people/600/000122234/bill-gates-sr.jpg
https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/Q00AAOSwYNdcYhgM/s-l400.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/da/55/61/da5561e1b08a204ae42edfcafef86287.jpg
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6zSJHSuFys8/maxresdefault.jpg
https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/4MIAAOSwc-dfocFO/s-l400.jpg
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/de/thumb/5/5d/Foto_Frederick_Taylor_Gates_um_1920.jpg/220px-Foto_Frederick_Taylor_Gates_um_1920.jpg
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-W6BrxOd8xMY/TipCTzjCH3I/AAAAAAAAAI4/K3tTycsIjj4/s1600/The+Hit-List+%25233+-+Bill+Gates.jpg
https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/SP8AAOSws0ZfouBn/s-l300.jpg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.