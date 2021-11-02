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THE COVID VACCINE PROGRAM HAS KILLED MORE YOUNG ACTIVE DUTY PEOPLE THAN COVID DID - DR. LEE MERRITT
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50 views • November 02, 2021
2021 July • AFLDS White Coat Summary Anniversary
Original Video Source: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/videos/summit-sessions-the-science-lee-merritt-md-what-is-vaers-and-what-does-it-show/
Dr. Merritt’s Website: https://drleemerritt.com/
Blog Post
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/the-covid-vaccine-program-has-killed.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Original Video Source: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/videos/summit-sessions-the-science-lee-merritt-md-what-is-vaers-and-what-does-it-show/
Dr. Merritt’s Website: https://drleemerritt.com/
Blog Post
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/the-covid-vaccine-program-has-killed.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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