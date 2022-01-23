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Update!!!!!! On AI technology and coming technology all over the world....
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1 view • January 23, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers, Ex-Muslims .This video is for you about update on AI technology, cleaning robots and coming technologies with devices all over the world. So dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims know the coming trap which is laid by devil against God's children. if you have any doubt on these two topics search it on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com ,you might have to scroll down and change result pages displayed below the webpages because you will not find the right thing or the information of these topics at first.
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