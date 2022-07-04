In Loving Memory Of Dr. Zelenko - Plandemic Filmmaker Mikki Willis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Plandemic Filmmaker Mikki Willis writes:
https://plandemicseries.com/drzelenko/
Of all the extraordinary humans I’ve had the honor of befriending through my work, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, or “Zev” as we call him, shines like no other. He is a man of unshakable faith, love, compassion, integrity and courage.
Zev was one of the first and loudest family physicians to speak out against the suppression of safe and effective medicines. As a result, he saved countless lives worldwide, during a time when he was desperately fighting for his own.
I had the honor of conducting several deep interviews with Zev, but it was his final interview that went the deepest. Knowing that his time was finite, he wanted to leave a message for his children and for all of us.
May his words reawaken our gratitude for this gift we call life. In joy!
....................
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-vladimir-zelenko-the-zelenko-covid-19-protocol/
Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko 05/23/22 Update
https://rumble.com/v15uwt1-dr.-vladimir-zev-zelenko-052322-update.html
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko – "Please Don't Live In Fear..."
https://rumble.com/vlkf94-dr.-vladimir-zelenko-please-dont-live-in-fear....html
Dr. Zelenko Talks To Israeli Politicians And Health Minister About COVID Vaccines
https://rumble.com/vm0w7p-dr.-zelenko-talks-to-israeli-politicians-and-health-minister-about-covid-va.html
Mercola & Zelenko: Treating COVID-19 & Healing Vaccine Damage
https://rumble.com/vlbara-mercola-and-zelenko-treating-covid-19-and-healing-vaccine-damage.html
The Zelenko COVID-19 Protocol
https://rumble.com/vl5xim-the-zelenko-covid-19-protocol.html
COVID-19 Healing Resources
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/