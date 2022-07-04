In Loving Memory Of Dr. Zelenko - Plandemic Filmmaker Mikki Willis

Plandemic Filmmaker Mikki Willis writes:

https://plandemicseries.com/drzelenko/

Of all the extraordinary humans I’ve had the honor of befriending through my work, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, or “Zev” as we call him, shines like no other. He is a man of unshakable faith, love, compassion, integrity and courage.

Zev was one of the first and loudest family physicians to speak out against the suppression of safe and effective medicines. As a result, he saved countless lives worldwide, during a time when he was desperately fighting for his own.

I had the honor of conducting several deep interviews with Zev, but it was his final interview that went the deepest. Knowing that his time was finite, he wanted to leave a message for his children and for all of us.

May his words reawaken our gratitude for this gift we call life. In joy!

....................

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Resource Page

https://sunfellow.com/dr-vladimir-zelenko-the-zelenko-covid-19-protocol/

Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko 05/23/22 Update

https://rumble.com/v15uwt1-dr.-vladimir-zev-zelenko-052322-update.html

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko – "Please Don't Live In Fear..."

https://rumble.com/vlkf94-dr.-vladimir-zelenko-please-dont-live-in-fear....html

Dr. Zelenko Talks To Israeli Politicians And Health Minister About COVID Vaccines

https://rumble.com/vm0w7p-dr.-zelenko-talks-to-israeli-politicians-and-health-minister-about-covid-va.html

Mercola & Zelenko: Treating COVID-19 & Healing Vaccine Damage

https://rumble.com/vlbara-mercola-and-zelenko-treating-covid-19-and-healing-vaccine-damage.html

The Zelenko COVID-19 Protocol

https://rumble.com/vl5xim-the-zelenko-covid-19-protocol.html

COVID-19 Healing Resources

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-healing-resources/