Fake Abolitionism - Free the States & Critical Resistance Critique

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All the respect to organizations using the term "abolitionism" or "abolition" or "abolitionist", however, we must look deeper at what we are doing. In other news, there is great change happening, see the following resources: Peaceful Group Organizing Creating Voluntary Systems NOW: https://nita.one/assembly Why Political Action Is Useless: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQw-nY7-nJA Abortions All Sides Wrong Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4L5aqFGOqI Learn The Nature Of Slavery Step-By-Step: https://nita.one/series All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://youtu.be/8nYh4tPy9aw & https://nita.one/summitguidelines LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #abolitionist #abolitionism #abolition #freethestates #criticalresistance