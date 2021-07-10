CIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL USES FABRICATED & FALSIFIED MEMORY REFERENCES & MOTIVATIONAL IMPULSES

Sounds & voices can be forced into the targets perception as can thoughts, real & fabricated memories and impulses using a combination of directed electromagnetic energy & nanotechnology.



Essentially, they have turned the brain of the mind control victim into their very own visual, verbal & auditive communications system



CIA DIA Contractors are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic energy that contains a carrier frequency specifically tuned to the unique one of a kind brain wave signature of the mind control victim to interfere with your memory and thought process



Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own



If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts & behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory and thought process while these mental suggestions are being provided ­ the interference is triggered & can be activated at will by the attackers



So the mind control victim is convinced that God, angels, demons, devils, or aliens are trying to speak to him or her because the technology is to advanced to be from earth.



The thoughts, impulses & memories implanted in the mind control victim are very subtle and subliminal, more so at first, to make the mind control victim believe the god of their religion is speaking with them, wanting them to do something or say something, or to pitch them unwarily into an action or access sequence which is almost always tied to the doctrines of their belief system. Those who know nothing or very little about mind control & even less about their religion are easily susceptible to the cognitive magic tricks of the CIA DoD operatives, especially as they play into their previous religious experiences. This is because religious experiences are - by human nature - intense and life changing



So the idea is to make the mind control victim beleive their god of choice is speaking to them. The CIA DoD operatives atrificially inject impulses, thoughts or emotions, into the mind control victims brain accompanied by a directed energy pulse causing a goose flesh experience to make the religious target believe they spritually came up with the idea or that it truly is a religious theophany, giving them a EUREKA or HALLELULAH experience. This makes the fabricated & falsified religious experience seem more intense & important in nature



These mind control remote neural manipulation & remote neural monitoring tactics work very well when accompanied by impulse injections & memory management tactics to make the mind control victim believe gods, angels demons, etc., are speaking to them in the form of a dream or vision. The effect is amplified when an Omnipotent Voice calls your name & begins to tell you what you are thinking about. If this Omnipotent voice can read your mind it must be God, right?



Wrong. It is called Remote Neural Monitoring which is only effective once they have entrained your mind to their RNM system and fully mapped out your brain. Only then can they effectively read your thoughts, minus any significant external interference



Remote Neural Manipulation is even more difficult & is accomplished via their system's ability to interpret your thoughts and is wholly dependent on its ability to predict & influence your 'reference choices' or 'impulse sequencing' during thought composition. The system maps patterns with impulses & identifiers and uses statistical data about your 'composition habits' to predict how you will think or act as you begin to formulate thoughts or prepare to act. The system's ability to define and map these references intelligibly depends on your cooperation [or ignorance] and the attackers' ability to make sense of what they see visually or what they can guess based on your past activity



Their RNM Mind Control system is designed to constantly mentally interrogate the mind control victim. In all interrogations, the first step is to always confuse and disorient the target which is much easier to acoomplish when the victim is unaware it is happening and believes he is demon possessed or the victim of a haunting



Everything they do is a game of DECEPTION and MANIPULATION



Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not acknowledge anything the system interrogates you about as truth. The system will take random bits of anything it captures through your senses and fabricate stories which they will use to harass and interrogate you with no intention other than to distract and torture you into submission [to the system's influence]