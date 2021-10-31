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Haggai for NOW - Secrets to Success Found in the Book of Haggai in the Bible
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Haggai for NOW - Secrets to Success Found in the Book of Haggai in the Bible. Look at the difference between winning and losing. Find out exactly why we've been in financial bondage while so many things keep failing. Find out how to "reprogram yourself" for winning, winning with God. Also find out how to uninstall the "virus software" in your soul that the Kingdom of Darkness programmed there. Find out how the bad guys did it. Find out how you can reverse it.
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