Will the Globalists play the Final Card?

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Holograms of religious leaders in the sky... low-frequency waves targeting our thoughts00... the alien-invasion uber false flag. Will the New World Order stage the Greatest Show on Earth to finally consolidate everything under one crooked banner?
Mirrored - LucidDivide