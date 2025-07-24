P.22d JK’s hospitalisation; OUT OF JAIL free; Castor oil CAT & MOUSE MVI_5559-63merged

I think that the 2 wound care teams are doing ineffective follow up, when, and if, they leave instructions to do weekend wound care by the ward nurses; thus, they can say they advised the procedure, but when it isn’t done, who is responsible? Where is the follow-up on whether the procedure was done? It’s a ‘get out of jail free’ approach. And I continue to use castor oil, against the wound care team’s repeated commands, because it gives JK both relief and healing, although I am a little cat and mouse about it. I continue to be unimpressed, to say the least, with the slaphappy approach of Joondalup Hospital Ward K2 to timely wound care and physio, and with the low quality and palatability of the meals for a special diet patient such as JK. there has been a further reduction in the swelling and the angry inflammation heat in JK’s right arm. The usual below standard wound care continues, if only, however not only, the regularity of hygienic cleaning of the lesions. Nutrition is still way below acceptable standards for health and palatability. INSTITUTION: Joondalup Health Campus