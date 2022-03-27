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Ukrainian Nationalists set up a Sea Mine on one of the central Roads of Mariupol, Between Two Residential Buildings. 032722
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151 views • March 27, 2022
Ukrainian nationalists set up a sea mine on one of the central roads of Mariupol, between two residential buildings. According to the military, this was done in order to stop the advance of military equipment.
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