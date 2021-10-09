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ExTREME WEATHER Warfare - Black OUTS and GRID failure Coming? | 777-zz Report
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426 views • October 09, 2021
Weather to the EXTREME has occured this year from hurricane Ida in New Orleans, with 140 mile winds, to heavy flash flooding in Europe, hurting the crops, damaging and smashing homes and cars. Black-OUTS and grid failure are a concern.
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