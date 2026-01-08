BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Save Humanity and Our Planet = Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 days ago

2nd part video going over some scary things facing all of us humans IF you're awake!

Existential Threat #1: 5G

Learn more at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies


To regain or maintain your health so that you can actually DO something about this & the below existential threats, visit any of the below to PREVENT or reverse chronic disease!:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To FREE-up your time so you can DO something about these existential threats by living 100% off PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP, visit any of the below to RE-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT!:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


Existential Threat #2: Glyphosate

To view my potentially life-SAVING "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan e-Guide,” visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

or

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

& watch videos at:

https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

OR

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy


FYI: JUST learned that glyphosate can be sweated out per HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the video,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds

(skip to: :)


To sweat-out MORE toxins stored in fatty tissue by having safe, soothing far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body, visit either of my RichwayAndFujiBio.com distributor sites at:


https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View a list of almost 40 health & financial benefits by becoming my customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


View clinical studies at:

https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

https://Linktr.ee/Biomat


Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer being published about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected] (but not in habit of checking)


OR, Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you

Existential Threat #3: Climate Change & Sea Level Rise

Learn what you can do about it while being more "green" AND $aving a TON on your utility bills by watching videos at:

https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

(to share, use: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos)

or

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid


Existential Threat #4: Bee Colony Collapse

a. View the below to learn about a FAR SAFE alternative to "Roundup" weed killer called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:

1. environmentally-friendly

2. regenerative

3. full contact

4. non-selective

5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states


https://ContactBioSolutions.com


Do NOT order directly from the site, but contact their Managing Partner in Irvine, CA, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981


b. To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabais growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:


https://AncientOrganicsBio.com

Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

Willow Tohi
Digital iron curtain: Iran imposes internet BLACKOUT amid protests in the Islamic Republic

Digital iron curtain: Iran imposes internet BLACKOUT amid protests in the Islamic Republic

Ramon Tomey
Trump backs proposal to impose 500% TARIFF on buyers of Russian oil

Trump backs proposal to impose 500% TARIFF on buyers of Russian oil

Ramon Tomey
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
2026 AI singularity, silver supply crunch &#038; western hemisphere resource wars: Decentralization vs. Globalist Control

2026 AI singularity, silver supply crunch & western hemisphere resource wars: Decentralization vs. Globalist Control

Finn Heartley
Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy