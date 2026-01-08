Save Humanity and Our Planet = Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself!

2nd part video going over some scary things facing all of us humans IF you're awake!

Existential Threat #1: 5G

Learn more at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies





To regain or maintain your health so that you can actually DO something about this & the below existential threats, visit any of the below to PREVENT or reverse chronic disease!:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





To FREE-up your time so you can DO something about these existential threats by living 100% off PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP, visit any of the below to RE-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT!:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom





, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975





Existential Threat #2: Glyphosate

To view my potentially life-SAVING "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan e-Guide,” visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

or

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

& watch videos at:

https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

OR

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy





FYI: JUST learned that glyphosate can be sweated out per HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the video,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds

(skip to: :)





To sweat-out MORE toxins stored in fatty tissue by having safe, soothing far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body, visit either of my RichwayAndFujiBio.com distributor sites at:





https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng





View a list of almost 40 health & financial benefits by becoming my customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





View clinical studies at:

https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

https://Linktr.ee/Biomat





Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer being published about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected] (but not in habit of checking)





OR, Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you

Existential Threat #3: Climate Change & Sea Level Rise

Learn what you can do about it while being more "green" AND $aving a TON on your utility bills by watching videos at:

https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

(to share, use: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos)

or

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid





Existential Threat #4: Bee Colony Collapse

a. View the below to learn about a FAR SAFE alternative to "Roundup" weed killer called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:

1. environmentally-friendly

2. regenerative

3. full contact

4. non-selective

5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states





https://ContactBioSolutions.com





Do NOT order directly from the site, but contact their Managing Partner in Irvine, CA, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981





b. To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabais growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:





https://AncientOrganicsBio.com

Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing