Save Humanity and Our Planet = Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2nd part video going over some scary things facing all of us humans IF you're awake!
Existential Threat #1: 5G
Learn more at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies
To regain or maintain your health so that you can actually DO something about this & the below existential threats, visit any of the below to PREVENT or reverse chronic disease!:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To FREE-up your time so you can DO something about these existential threats by living 100% off PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP, visit any of the below to RE-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT!:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975
Existential Threat #2: Glyphosate
To view my potentially life-SAVING "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan e-Guide,” visit:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
or
https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
& watch videos at:
https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel
OR
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
FYI: JUST learned that glyphosate can be sweated out per HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the video,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds
(skip to: :)
To sweat-out MORE toxins stored in fatty tissue by having safe, soothing far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body, visit either of my RichwayAndFujiBio.com distributor sites at:
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View a list of almost 40 health & financial benefits by becoming my customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
View clinical studies at:
https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer
Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer being published about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
786.441.2727
[email protected] (but not in habit of checking)
OR, Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
303.915.7707
To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in Hi:
cell: 1+808.382.8816
& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you
Existential Threat #3: Climate Change & Sea Level Rise
Learn what you can do about it while being more "green" AND $aving a TON on your utility bills by watching videos at:
https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid
(to share, use: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos)
or
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
Existential Threat #4: Bee Colony Collapse
a. View the below to learn about a FAR SAFE alternative to "Roundup" weed killer called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:
1. environmentally-friendly
2. regenerative
3. full contact
4. non-selective
5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states
https://ContactBioSolutions.com
Do NOT order directly from the site, but contact their Managing Partner in Irvine, CA, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:
949.500.0981
b. To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabais growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:
https://AncientOrganicsBio.com
Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:
danny
detoxroundup
howtodieofnothing