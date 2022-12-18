Create New Account
The #1 Propaganda Organizations in the World Are The Churches & Synagogues...
Golgotha's144,000
Published Yesterday

   Christian practice is 98% Pagan and Anti-Scripture, and 80% of Jewish practice is Pagan and Anti-Scripture. The muslims are just a complete disaster. This is the most damaging propaganda in the world because no one has the power of God behind them and therefore nothing changes for stolen elections and medical fraud like the Covid-19 response in 2019...

christianmuslimspropagandachurchreligionjewsynagogue

