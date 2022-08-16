Biden's Clown World #17: Wokeism, Part2 - August 16, 2022

First Published August 16, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

WOKEISM - Part2: In order to disunify society and divide the country, the anti-individual, anti-liberty agenda of the Biden administration nurtures the Marxist woke/grievance cancer; it infects all major institutions and prominent groups with hate, intolerance, intimidation and censorship, resulting in personal cancellation.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 15 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: 17 Mozart Piano Sonata no. 11, K. 331 - II. Menuetto - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#16 video's memes: Front & last meme: https://www.georgiapacking.org/threads/savage-political-memes.271293/page-201; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/33e7892s

Links to all headlines:

https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/orwellian-administration-6-terms-biden-has-redefined-further-agenda-attack

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/11/teachers-union-promotes-pronouns-cards-for-students-hello-my-pronouns-are/

https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/twitter-resumes-purge-scientists-critics-gender-ideology-after-musk-pullout

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hes-public-employee-fire-his-critics-call-harbaugh-be-canned-coming-out-pro-life

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/clarence-thomas-no-longer-teaching-dc-law-school-leftists-demand-justice-fired-role-overturning-roe-v-wade/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/27/nbc-yamiche-alcindor-transphobia-trump/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/nyc-health-commissioner-wants-who-to-rename-monkeypox-because-of-racism-and-stigma/

https://pluralist.com/msnbc-warns-of-malicious-muscular-christianity-taking-over-country/

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/07/26/nolte-washington-post-democrats-pressure-disney-to-run-abortion-ads/

https://www.foxnews.com/media/critical-race-theory-taught-future-military-leaders-us-military-academies-according-new-study

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/portland-state-u-student-files-complaint-against-campus-police-for-naming-race-of-crime-suspect/

https://justthenews.com/accountability/watchdogs/medical-schools-risk-accreditation-not-teaching-antiracism-competencies

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/community-family/la-schools-queer-all-school-year-calendar

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2022/07/23/leftist-verizon-shuts-conservative-one-america-news

https://www.americanexperiment.org/midwest-teachers-leaving-the-classroom-over-student-behavior-left-wing-politics/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2022/07/25/nyt-column-free-speech-fine-except-when-its-not

https://redstate.com/alexparker/2022/07/24/yale-medical-professor-blasts-biden-for-working-with-covid-its-white-supremacy-n601087

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/rep-jackson-lee-calls-for-reparation-proposals-to-repair-the-246-years-of-slavery/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/godless-party-joe-biden-democrats-spend-millions-unconstitutional-program-push-atheism-foreign-countries/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/ucla-professor-retires-woke

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/19/media-matters-groomer-twitter-big-tech-censor-pedophile-smear/

https://www.campusreform.org/article?id=19834

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/prof-in-australia-claims-climate-change-is-white-colonization-of-the-atmosphere/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/dog-names-are-racist-too-according-scholars

https://www.breitbart.com/social-justice/2022/07/14/cdc-directs-lgbt-children-secretive-chat-sex-changes-activism-occult/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2022/07/09/new-biden-title-ix-rule-may-erase-students-due-process-rights/10007312002/

https://www.thecollegefix.com/students-praise-new-forbidden-courses-university-program-featuring-canceled-professors-lots-of-debate/



