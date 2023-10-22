Create New Account
4473 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation Forces In Gaza
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

The Ministry of Health said the Israeli occupation forces killed 4473 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since the start of its aggression on October 7.

https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/1/127916/4473-Palestinians-killed-by-Israeli-occupation-forces-in-Gaza

Source @Real World News

israelgenocidedepopulationeugenicsgaza

