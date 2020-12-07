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Stanely Plotkin MD.. Under oath ,, Vaccine Ingredienst
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77 views • December 07, 2020
Stanely Plotkin MD.. Under oath ,, Vaccine Ingredienst !!!
Credits ,, Stichting Vaccinvrij
Quote ,, Natural forces within us are the true healers of disease. Hippocrates
Credits ,, Stichting Vaccinvrij
Quote ,, Natural forces within us are the true healers of disease. Hippocrates
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