The Coat of Many Colours on The Rock

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Dressed as Joseph with his coat of many colours, I wandered about The Rock of Gibraltar on 29 June 2022. With Dolly Pardon's "Coat of Many Colors" sung by Billy Connolly in tote and a stack of "Joseph's Coat of Many Colours" booklets, I first visited the exhibition for Elizabeth 2's Platinum Jubilee. The Wandering ‘Brew (Hebrew) and Joseph’s Coat of Many Colours on The Rock – Defending-Gibraltar.net/t/the-wandering-brew-hebrew-and-josephs-coat-of-many-colours-on-the-rock/3547