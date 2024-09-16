BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Award-Winning Songwriter and Pageant Victor Renews Mind in Christ Daily - Kim Gentry Meyer
7 views • 7 months ago

“Jesus, come renew my peace of mind!” sings Kim Gentry Meyer in a beautiful song titled, “Mind of Christ.” Kim is an award-winning songwriter, poet, singer, and visual artist. She also won the title of Mrs. Massachusetts in 2020, an experience that she says gave her the confidence and the tools she needed to pursue other areas of passion. Kim discusses what she would have told her younger self about the beauty pageant world, and how young Christian women can pursue the competition without getting in over their heads and remaining focused on God’s love and truth. From Kim’s music to her poetry, she puts the grace of God’s giftings into everything she does and is committed to sharing her story with others to inspire and uplift them through music and art.



TAKEAWAYS


Invest in your kids’ talents and giftings when they’re young


Pageantry can teach young women many skills, like public speaking, etiquette, and finding their niche


Renew your mind in Christ every day to counter the lies and deception of this fallen world


When a negative thought crosses your mind, remember that God has given you a purpose with special giftings and you DO matter




🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Herald album: https://bit.ly/3AAGUvt


🔗 CONNECT WITH KIM GENTRY MEYER

Website: https://www.kimgentrymeyer.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kimgentrymeyer/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimgentrymeyer

YouTube: https://bit.ly/47lrAPF


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4e7x5n6


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
jesuschristianbeautysongwriterartmassachusettspoetrygiftsmusicaltina griffincounter culture mom showpageantrykim gentry meyer
